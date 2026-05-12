Valentin Barco Injury: Should return Wednesday
Barco (ankle) is expected to be an option for Wednesday's match against Brest, according to manager Gary O'Neil, per ICI Alsace.
Barco is looking to be back in the mix as the club closes out the season, with the player set to return from his ankle injury after four games out. This is a major return depending on his fitness levels coming into Wednesday, as he has served an important role in the midfield this campaign. That said, he will be expected to return to a starting role nearly instantly.
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