Valentin Barco headshot

Valentin Barco Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 8:49am

Barco (ankle) will miss Sunday's clash against Rennes but could return for the Coupe de France semifinal against Nice on Wednesday, according to coach Gary O'Neil, per Ici Alsace. "Barco is also out. I was very worried when I saw how much he was suffering with his ankle after Mainz. It twisted slightly. The tests were reassuring, there are no complications. I hope to have Barco back for the Coupe de France semifinal against Nice on Wednesday."

Barco turned his ankle during the match against Mainz, though initial examinations came back reassuring with no structural complications found. The Argentine is an undisputed starter for Strasbourg, making his absence a real blow for coach Gary O'Neil heading into the weekend. His return timeline points to the April 22 Coupe de France semifinal against Nice, giving him a few days to recover before that high-stakes fixture. Maximillian Oyedele figures to be among the options to fill in during Barco's absence.

Valentin Barco
Strasbourg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valentin Barco See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valentin Barco See More
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, August 17
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, August 17
Author Image
Jack Burkart
August 16, 2024
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, August 17
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, August 17
Author Image
Jack Burkart
August 15, 2024
DraftKings DFS EPL Rankings for Week 1
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Rankings for Week 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
August 12, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
August 9, 2024
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
August 9, 2024