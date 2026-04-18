Valentin Barco Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Barco (ankle) will miss Sunday's clash against Rennes but could return for the Coupe de France semifinal against Nice on Wednesday, according to coach Gary O'Neil, per Ici Alsace. "Barco is also out. I was very worried when I saw how much he was suffering with his ankle after Mainz. It twisted slightly. The tests were reassuring, there are no complications. I hope to have Barco back for the Coupe de France semifinal against Nice on Wednesday."

Barco turned his ankle during the match against Mainz, though initial examinations came back reassuring with no structural complications found. The Argentine is an undisputed starter for Strasbourg, making his absence a real blow for coach Gary O'Neil heading into the weekend. His return timeline points to the April 22 Coupe de France semifinal against Nice, giving him a few days to recover before that high-stakes fixture. Maximillian Oyedele figures to be among the options to fill in during Barco's absence.