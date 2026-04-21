Valentin Barco Injury: Uncertain for Wednesday

Barco (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's match against Nice, according to manager Gary O'Neil, per Dorian Faucherand of Alsa Sports.

Barco is going to need some testing ahead of Wednesday's cup match, as the defender is still dealing with some ankle pain that leaves him questionable. This is a major point to watch as they head into Coupe de France play, as he is a starter when fit. However, the question will be whether he can play from the start after a late call, potentially worked in from the bench if deemed fit.