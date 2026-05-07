Valentin Barco Injury: Won't play Sunday

Barco (ankle) will not be available for Sunday's clash against Angers after coach Gary O'Neil admitted his return for Thursday's Conference League second leg against Rayo Vallecano had been premature, according to Cyril Olives-Berthet of L'Equipe. "We precipitated the returns of Barco and Doue. They will not be able to play Sunday."

Barco had been rushed back for the European fixture despite not being fully ready following an ankle issue, and the consequences of that decision have ruled him out of the weekend clash. The Argentine will now need further recovery time before being available again for Strasbourg's remaining fixtures, with the club managing his return more carefully going forward after the setback.