Valentin Barco headshot

Valentin Barco News: Creates three chances in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 7:16am

Barco recorded two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Paris FC.

Barco led Strabourg in chances created, but couldn't help them earn the home win. The midfielder also made the most tackles for his side on defense. He won the most duels (13) among all players in the pitch as well.

Valentin Barco
Strasbourg
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