Valentin Barco News: Creates three chances in draw
Barco recorded two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Paris FC.
Barco led Strabourg in chances created, but couldn't help them earn the home win. The midfielder also made the most tackles for his side on defense. He won the most duels (13) among all players in the pitch as well.
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