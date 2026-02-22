Valentin Barco headshot

Valentin Barco News: Decent service in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Barco generated six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Lyon.

Barco had six crosses and three corners to provide good service for Strasbourg's attackers, though he did not come up with an assist for his efforts. He might not have much luck against Lens even if he does maintain this volume, as the side has only given up 20 goals in league play this season.

Valentin Barco
Strasbourg
