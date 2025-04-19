Valentin Barco News: Impresses in draw
Barco recorded two shots (one on target), attempted three crosses (one accurate) and two tackles (one successful) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Monaco.
Barco was a bright spot in an otherwise quiet Strasbourg attack, recording one of the team's only two shots on target. The 20-year-old midfielder consistently pushed forward in search of a game-winner but had no such luck against a tough Monaco defense. With two assists in 10 league starts, he's still chasing the first goal of his senior career.
