Valentin Barco News: Scores in return

Barco (ankle) scored a goal off three shots (two on target), sent in two inaccurate crosses and drew three fouls during Wednesday's 2-1 win over Brest.

Barco returned after missing the previous four games due to injury and looked a little bit rusty, not putting up a well-round stat line like the ones he's used to provide. However, he made an even more important contribution as he appeared unmarked inside the six-yard box to slot a pass from the left into the empty net to break the deadlock in the 9th minute. This was the first goal since October for the versatile playmaker, who enjoyed a great bounceback campaign after some frustrating spells in England and Spain.