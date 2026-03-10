Valentin Barco News: Sends in four crosses as sub
Barco had one shot (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus AJ Auxerre.
Barco subbed on in the 65th minute and sent in the second-most crosses for Strasbourg. He took three of their four corner kicks in the match. The midfielder has been a regular starter, though, coming off the bench for just the second time in 22 appearances.
