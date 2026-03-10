Valentin Barco headshot

Valentin Barco News: Sends in four crosses as sub

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Barco had one shot (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus AJ Auxerre.

Barco subbed on in the 65th minute and sent in the second-most crosses for Strasbourg. He took three of their four corner kicks in the match. The midfielder has been a regular starter, though, coming off the bench for just the second time in 22 appearances.

Valentin Barco
Strasbourg
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valentin Barco
