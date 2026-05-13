Valentin Barco headshot

Valentin Barco News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Barco (ankle) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Brest.

Barco was likely to return Wednesday and has made his way into the starting XI immediately, starting in his typical spot in the defensive midfield. He should end the season in this role, recording one goal and four assists in his 26 appearances (23 starts) this season.

Valentin Barco
Strasbourg
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