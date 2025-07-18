Valentin Carboni News: Moves to Genoa

Carboni has joined Genoa on a season-long loan from Inter.

Carboni will be hoping for better luck after his previous temporary spell at Olympique Marseille was cut short by an ACL tear. He notched two goals, three assists, 23 shots (seven on on target), 14 crosses (two accurate) and six corners in 31 games (10 starts) in his last fully healthy season at Monza. He'll split time with Brook Norton-Cuffy, Nicolae Stanciu, Junior Messias and Morten Thorsby in multiple offensive roles.