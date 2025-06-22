Menu
Valentin Carboni headshot

Valentin Carboni News: Scores against Urawa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Carboni decided Saturday's clash with the Urawa Red Diamonds with a late goal.

Carboni returned on the pitch following an eight-month absence and bungled it home in the stoppage time, solving a scrum in the box. He'll be evaluated throughout the summer to determine whether he'll be part of the squad or if he'll go out on loan again after an unfortunate spell at Olympique Marseille.

Valentin Carboni
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
