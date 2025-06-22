Valentin Carboni News: Scores against Urawa
Carboni decided Saturday's clash with the Urawa Red Diamonds with a late goal.
Carboni returned on the pitch following an eight-month absence and bungled it home in the stoppage time, solving a scrum in the box. He'll be evaluated throughout the summer to determine whether he'll be part of the squad or if he'll go out on loan again after an unfortunate spell at Olympique Marseille.
