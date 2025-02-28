Valentin Gendrey Injury: Back available for Bochum
Gendrey missed Sunday's match due to an injury but returned to full training this week and will be available for Saturday's clash against Bochum, coach Christian Ilzer said in a press conference.
Gendrey missed the last five games for Hoffenheim but will return Saturday after training fully this week. He was a regular starter before his injury and should regain his role in the upcoming games, likely sending Pavel Kaderabek back to the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now