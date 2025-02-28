Fantasy Soccer
Valentin Gendrey headshot

Valentin Gendrey Injury: Back available for Bochum

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Gendrey missed Sunday's match due to an injury but returned to full training this week and will be available for Saturday's clash against Bochum, coach Christian Ilzer said in a press conference.

Gendrey missed the last five games for Hoffenheim but will return Saturday after training fully this week. He was a regular starter before his injury and should regain his role in the upcoming games, likely sending Pavel Kaderabek back to the bench.

Valentin Gendrey
1899 Hoffenheim
