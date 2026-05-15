Valentin Gendrey Injury: Back running on grass

Gendrey resumed running as part of his rehabilitation from the ankle injury that has kept him sidelined for over two months, with coach Christian Ilzer confirming he will be ready for the start of next season. "He will be available again at the start of the new season."

Gendrey will not feature in Saturday's season finale at Gladbach as his return remains too soon given the stage of his recovery, but the positive update from coach Ilzer is an encouraging sign that his rehabilitation is progressing on schedule. Vladimir Coufal has firmly locked down the right-back role during his extended absence and will continue in that spot for the final fixture, with Hoffenheim otherwise heading to Gladbach with a full squad available according to the coach.