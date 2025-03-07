Valentin Gendrey Injury: Hopeful for Sunday

Gendrey (undisclosed) is a late call for Sunday's match against Hedienheim, according to manager Christian Ilzer. "It will be a similar squad to the one against Bochum."

Gendrey looks likely to have a decision made about his health right ahead of game time Sunday, as the defender is still dealing with his issues a bit and will be a late call. This comes after he trained last week and was still left out, hopefully clearing the injury Sunday. He has started in 15 of his 21 matches since joining the club, although he is likely to see a bench spot if fit Sunday.