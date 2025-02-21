Valentin Gendrey Injury: Out to face Stuttgart

Gendrey is out for Sunday's match against Stuttgart due to injury, according to manager Christian Ilzer. "Valentin is not available for the Stuttgart match, but hopefully he can return to training next week."

Gendrey is absent for Sunday's contest, with the defender sidelined due to an undisclosed injury. Not much more is known on the situation but it appears to be minor, as he is expected to return to training next week. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change, with Arthur Chaves and Pavel Kaderabek as his likely replacements.