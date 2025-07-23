Valentin Gendrey Injury: Suffers ankle fracture in training

Gendrey suffered an ankle fracture in training and is out for the time being, the club announced.

Gendrey was returning from a collarbone fracture suffered at the end of last season and will now face more time on the sidelines after suffering an ankle fracture in training. His timeline for return remains uncertain and will depend on his evolution. This is a big blow for the team, as he is usually a regular starter in the backline of Hoffenheim.