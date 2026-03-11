Valentin Gendrey Injury: Suffers significant ankle injury

Gendrey suffered a new significant ankle injury and is ruled out for the time being, according to the club.

Gendrey has suffered another significant ankle injury and is expected to face another extended spell on the sidelines while recovering from the same issue that kept him out from the end of last season until his return in mid December. His absence is unlikely to shake up Hoffenheim's starting XI though, as Vladimir Coufal has firmly locked down a spot in the back line since arriving at the club to cover for Gendrey during his initial setback.