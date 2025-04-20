Valentin Gendrey Injury: Won't play again this season

Gendrey broke his right collarbone in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Freiburg and is ruled out for the remainder of the season, the club announced.

Gendrey was forced off in the 61st minute in Saturday's game after breaking his right collarbone. He will be out for the remainder of the season and hopes to recover for the beginning of the 2025-26 season. This is a big blow for the Frenchman since he had started the last three games and was growing his influence in the backline. Pavel Kaderabek is expected to get a larger role in the starting XI during his recovery.