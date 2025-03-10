Valentin Gendrey News: Earns first Bundesliga assist

Gendrey assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against FC Heidenheim.

Gendrey got the start immediately after returning from an injury Sunday, seeing 69 minutes of play from his left-back spot. He would have a solid match, registering an assist in the 34th minute on the club's only goal of the contest. His defensive effort was much more quiet, only seeing two clearances.