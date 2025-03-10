Fantasy Soccer
Valentin Gendrey News: Earns first Bundesliga assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Gendrey assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against FC Heidenheim.

Gendrey got the start immediately after returning from an injury Sunday, seeing 69 minutes of play from his left-back spot. He would have a solid match, registering an assist in the 34th minute on the club's only goal of the contest. His defensive effort was much more quiet, only seeing two clearances.

