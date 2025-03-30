Valentin Gendrey News: Five crosses in sub appearance
Gendrey registered five crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC Augsburg.
Gendrey came on with 29 minutes to go and attempted five crosses, but was unable to be accurate with any as he tried to help his side. The full back has started 11 games this season and provided one assist. He has only attempted more crosses in two games this season, both of which have been in starts.
