Valentin Gendrey News: Makes instant impact
Gendrey scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing once inaccurately and creating a chance during Saturday's 3-0 win over Freiburg.
Gendrey entered the match in the 94th minute and scored a minute into his appearance to add a late insurance goal for Hoffenheim. The goal was the first this season for Gendrey as he's yet to start a match since returning from an ankle injury in December.
