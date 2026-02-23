Valentin Gomez News: Suspended one game
Gomez will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.
Gomez picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's derby against Sevilla. The left-back has been mainly the back-up option of Ricardo Rodriguez in recent games, therefore his absence will have only a minor impact on the starting XI.
