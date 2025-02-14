Valentin Mihaila Injury: Sustains new thigh injury
Mihaila suffered a right thigh problem in training after shaking off a similar problem on the other leg, Parma announced.
Mihaila will be monitored throughout the rehab but will likely be sidelined for multiple matches. Dennis Man could soon be back in the XI after dealing with a similar problem recently. Pontus Almqvist, Drissa Camara and Mohamed Anas are the other options in the role.
