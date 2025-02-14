Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Valentin Mihaila headshot

Valentin Mihaila Injury: Sustains new thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Mihaila suffered a right thigh problem in training after shaking off a similar problem on the other leg, Parma announced.

Mihaila will be monitored throughout the rehab but will likely be sidelined for multiple matches. Dennis Man could soon be back in the XI after dealing with a similar problem recently. Pontus Almqvist, Drissa Camara and Mohamed Anas are the other options in the role.

Valentin Mihaila
Parma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now