Rongier is set for some testing as his club gets ready for French Cup play, a late call after an absence last match due to a calf injury. This remains a top watch for the club as they hope for the return of their anchor in the midfield, getting swamped 4-0 last time out without him. Their chances of winning take a serious hit with his absence, so they will do all they can for him to pass testing. If he is to miss out again, Quentin Merlin will likely move centrally while Moussa Al Tamari serves on the left flank.