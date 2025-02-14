Valentin Rongier Injury: Likely for Saint-Etienne

Rongier was training all week after the illness he picked up last Friday and is likely to be available for Saturday's game against Saint-Etienne, Karim Attab reports for Maritima Medias.

Rongier missed the last game against Angers due to illness but will be available for Saturday's match after training normally all week. It is uncertain whether he will start, as Ismael Bennacer delivered a top-class performance in his debut. Both and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will compete for two midfield spots, unless coach Roberto De Zerbi opts to alter his formation.