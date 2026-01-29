Rongier suffered a calf injury at the beginning of the week and couldn't train fully with the squad ahead of Saturday's clash against the Diagonale. The captain won't be able to make the squad for that game but should be available again next week if everything goes well. Rongier has been an undisputed starter and a key player in the middle of the pitch for the team's equilibrium, therefore his absence will be felt on the Rocher. Djaoui Cisse is expected to take on a larger role in the heart of the game for that match, while Quentin Merlin will likely feature in midfield again, leaving the left flank to Moussa Al Tamari.