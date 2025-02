Rongier (illness) will not be an option for Sunday's clash with Angers, per Bruno Blanzat of ici Provence.

Rongier will miss his second match since Jan 19 with an illness. He has been consistent starting XI appearances, making a start in the last eight Ligue 1 appearances, totaling two goals with 18 tackles, 17 interceptions and 12 clearances in that span.