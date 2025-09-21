Rongier was dealing with calf pain at the end of the first half of Saturday's derby against his former club Nantes and was forced off at the break as a precaution to avoid a serious injury. The newcomer and new captain of Rennes contributed decently in the midfield with one tackle and two clearances before leaving his teammates, who saw the Canaries come back in the late stages of the game as Rennes struggled to find balance in defense without Rongier. The midfielder will be assessed to know the extent of the issue and see if he has to miss some time, with Djaoui Cisse likely replacing him in the midfield if he is forced to the sidelines.