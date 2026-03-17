Valentin Rongier News: Five interceptions against Lille

Rongier recorded three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Lille.

Rongier delivered a solid performance in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Lille, helping control possession and dictate the tempo while contributing with defensive work and ball recoveries, recording two key passes, three crosses and a season-high five interceptions. The midfielder remained involved throughout the match, linking play between defense and attack. Rongier continues to be an indispensable presence in midfield, tallying eight key passes, 11 tackles and 11 interceptions over his last three Ligue 1 appearances.