Valentin Rongier headshot

Valentin Rongier News: Joins Stade Rennais

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Rongier is joining Stade Rennais from Marseille, the club announced Monday.

Rongier is on the move, departing Marseille to make the move to Stade Rennais. The midfielder was a loyal servant to Marseille for six years, playing a large role throughout his tenure with the club. His role dwindled a bit due to injuries and form in the final two seasons, but he should still have something to offer with Rennais.

Valentin Rongier
Rennes
