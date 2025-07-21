Valentin Rongier News: Joins Stade Rennais
Rongier is joining Stade Rennais from Marseille, the club announced Monday.
Rongier is on the move, departing Marseille to make the move to Stade Rennais. The midfielder was a loyal servant to Marseille for six years, playing a large role throughout his tenure with the club. His role dwindled a bit due to injuries and form in the final two seasons, but he should still have something to offer with Rennais.
