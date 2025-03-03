Valentin Rongier News: Provides game changer assist

Rongier assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Nantes.

Rongier has been on the bench for the last three games following the arrival of Ismael Bennacer. On Sunday against his former club, he made a decisive impact off the bench, contributing defensively as usual and assisting Amine Gouiri's goal to give Marseille the lead. His strong performance was well received by the crowd and could force coach Roberto De Zerbi to reconsider his plans. Marseille has won 14 of 16 matches with Rongier in the squad but only one of eight without him. With Amir Murillo injured, De Zerbi mentioned that Rongier could be an option in a back-three.