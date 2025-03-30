Valentin Rongier News: Scores banger against Reims

Rongier scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 loss against Reims.

Rongier scored a stunning goal after weaving through the defense and firing a powerful shot into the top right corner in the second half of Saturday's game against Reims. However, that strike was not enough to spark a comeback as his team was already three goals down. The former captain was active as usual, covering much of the field but lacking defensive support, which left him exposed on the second goal when he failed to stop the counterattack. He should remain in the starting lineup for now as one of the few players who showed motivation on Saturday. He will look to contribute again on Sunday against Toulouse.