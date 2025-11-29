Rongier scored his first goal of the season in Friday's match against Metz since joining from Olympique de Marseille this year. It was his standout performance, as he registered a season-high three shots and led defensively with four interceptions, also a season best. With just one goal and two assists this season and playing a midfield role, he may not be regularly decisive, but his defensive skills and leadership make him indispensable to the team as he already contributed to 20 tackles and 13 interceptions in 13 Ligue 1 appearances.