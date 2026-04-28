Valentin Rongier News: Scores late winner

Rongier scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Nantes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Rongier scored the winning goal as Rennes beat Nantes 2-1. He returned to the team having missed the last match and scored his second of the season. He also has provided five assists three of which have been in the last six matches he has played in.