Valentin Rongier headshot

Valentin Rongier News: Suspension ends

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Rongier is no longer suspended and is an option for the club moving forward.

Rongier had to sit out a game due to yellow card accumulation, but is already back, an option for the last few games of the season. The midfielder plays a crucial role as a playmaker in the midfield and will resume that role after the ban, notching one goal and five assists in 27 appearances (27 starts) this season.

Valentin Rongier
Rennes
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