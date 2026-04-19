Valentin Rongier News: Suspension ends
Rongier is no longer suspended and is an option for the club moving forward.
Rongier had to sit out a game due to yellow card accumulation, but is already back, an option for the last few games of the season. The midfielder plays a crucial role as a playmaker in the midfield and will resume that role after the ban, notching one goal and five assists in 27 appearances (27 starts) this season.
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