Valentin Rongier News: Will miss Strasbourg game

Rongier is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Rongier picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the showdown against Strasbourg on April 19. The Rennes' captain and main leader has been a locked-in starter in the middle of the park for the Bretons, so his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Djaoui Cisse as the main option to start in his spot against the Racing.