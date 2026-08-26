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Valentin Rosier Injury: Remains out against Celta Vigo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 4:37am

Rosier (hamstring) remains unavailable for Thursday's clash against Celta Vigo as he continues his recovery from a right biceps femoris injury, according to coach Luis Miguel Ramis.

Rosier has yet to return to team training as he continues working his way back from the hamstring injury suffered during preseason. The right-back will miss another match Thursday, extending his absence into the early stages of the campaign. With Rosier still sidelined, Inigo Arguibide is expected to continue in the starting role at right-back against Celta Vigo.

Valentin Rosier
Osasuna
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