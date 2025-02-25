Valentin Rosier News: Active on defensive end

Rosier had two crosses (zero accurate) and three clearances in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Real Sociedad. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 41st minute.

Leganes looked overmatched in this game, but at least from a statistical perspective, he posted a solid fantasy line. The defender, who can play both as a center-back or right-back, shouldn't have a lot of fantasy upside in most slates given Leganes' recurrent defensive woes.