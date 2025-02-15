Valentin Rosier News: Assists with lone chance created

Rosier had an assist with his lone chance created while crossing three times (one accurate) and blocking two shots during Saturday's 3-3 draw with Alaves.

Rosier set up Munir El Haddadi in the 88th minute assisting the game tying goal for Leganes while leading the team with two blocks. The assist was the first goal involvement since September for Rosier who has combined for two shots and four crosses over his last three starts.