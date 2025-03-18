Fantasy Soccer
Valentin Rosier headshot

Valentin Rosier News: Busy defensively in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Rosier made seven tackles (six won), six clearances, three interceptions and one block and was shown a yellow card during Sunday's 3-2 loss against Betis.

Rosier couldn't score as he did in the previous match but on the other hand he had another spectacular defensive performance to his name. Over his last eight starts, the right-back took his game to another level, with 20 tackles, 45 clearances, 18 interceptions and nine blocks, being among the very best at his position.

Valentin Rosier
Leganes
