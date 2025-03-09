Fantasy Soccer
Valentin Rosier headshot

Valentin Rosier News: Nets first of the season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Rosier scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Celta Vigo.

Rosier buried his first goal of the season with a shot from the center of the box, assisted by Juan Cruz in the 19th minute of play. This was the third time on the season that Rosier recorded two shots in a match, while his two shots on target mark a season high.

Valentin Rosier
Leganes
