Valentin Rosier News: Nets first of the season

Rosier scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Celta Vigo.

Rosier buried his first goal of the season with a shot from the center of the box, assisted by Juan Cruz in the 19th minute of play. This was the third time on the season that Rosier recorded two shots in a match, while his two shots on target mark a season high.