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Valentin Rosier News: Opens scoring on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Rosier scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Deportivo Alaves. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 16th minute.

Rosier opened the scoring from close range in the fourth minute. He made 26 passes and also recorded two clearances, one block and one interception. This was his first goal of the campaign. He has now tallied seven tackles, seven interceptions and six clearances across the last four games.

Valentin Rosier
Osasuna
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