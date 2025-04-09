Valentin Rosier News: Sends five crosses

Rosier had one shot (one on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Monday's 1-1 draw against Osasuna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 61st minute.

Rosier tied his season high with five crosses in the match but failed to land one accurate cross for the sixth consecutive outing. On the other hand, he continued to make a strong defensive impact with at least one tackle won for a third consecutive outing and also tying his season high with four interceptions.