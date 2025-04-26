Valentino Lazaro Injury: Might return against Napoli

Lazaro (calf) was spotted in practice with the rest of the group ahead of Sunday's game versus Napoli, Goal reported.

Lazaro is progressing in his rehab from a calf issue, but it remains to be seen whether the coach will call him up right away or give him another week after sitting out the past three fixtures. If available, he'd be the top option on the right flank, and Torino had to tweak their scheme to replace him.