Valentino Lazaro News: Fairly active in Napoli meeting
Lazaro won one of two tackles and recorded five crosses (one accurate), two clearances and two corners in Friday's 2-1 loss against Napoli.
Lazaro didn't look great on the second Napoli goal, as Matteo Politano outjumped him and assisted Elijf Elmas, but was lively as usual on the other end, pacing his side in deliveries. He has launched at least one in 13 straight fixtures, totaling 69 crosses (18 accurate) and logging one assist and 13 key passes over that span. Additionally, he has recorded one or more tackles in the last eight rounds, racking up 18 and winning 11 of them, and has tallied multiple clearances in three showings in a row, amassing seven.
