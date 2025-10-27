Lazaro returned after being an unused substitute on the previous outing. The full-back was brought as part of a triple substitution at the hour mark and whipped cross after cross after cross into the opposition's box as he usually does. And one of them ended up being very important as his corner kick in the 90th minute was volleyed home by Guillermo Maripan for the goal that gave Torino all three points in play. This was the first assist of the year for Lazaro, who will hope this helps him on the fight for regaining his starting spot.