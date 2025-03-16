Valentino Lazaro News: Plays half an hour versus Empoli

Lazaro (ankle) generated one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in 27 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Empoli.

Lazaro avoided skipping the game but dropped to the bench due to a minor injury, without making an impact in his cameo. He'll likely be back in the Xi after the break. Gvidas Gineitis replaced him in this one. He has tallied one assist, three chances created, 12 crosses (two accurate) and six corners in his last five displays.