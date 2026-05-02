Valentino Lazaro headshot

Valentino Lazaro News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Lazaro generated one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Udinese.

Lazaro delivered the most crosses in the match and created two chances, while also contributing defensively with two tackles and two clearances. He has now started consecutive games for the first time since March.

Valentino Lazaro
Torino
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