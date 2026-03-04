Valentino Lazaro News: Sends 10 crosses in win

Lazaro had two shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Lazio.

Lazaro was a dominant weapon in the attack for Torino, and the wing-back was a reliable crossing threat throughout the game. This 10-cross output was his second-best mark of the entire season, and he's averaging 1.0 chances, 0.6 shots, 5.6 crosses, 1.9 corners, 1.9 tackles, 1.3 interceptions and 1.0 clearances per game over his last 10 appearances. Playing as a wing-back has allowed Lazaro to unlock some of the defensive value he wasn't delivering when deployed as an old-school winger.