Valentino Lazaro headshot

Valentino Lazaro News: Sends 10 crosses in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Lazaro had two shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Lazio.

Lazaro was a dominant weapon in the attack for Torino, and the wing-back was a reliable crossing threat throughout the game. This 10-cross output was his second-best mark of the entire season, and he's averaging 1.0 chances, 0.6 shots, 5.6 crosses, 1.9 corners, 1.9 tackles, 1.3 interceptions and 1.0 clearances per game over his last 10 appearances. Playing as a wing-back has allowed Lazaro to unlock some of the defensive value he wasn't delivering when deployed as an old-school winger.

Valentino Lazaro
Torino
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valentino Lazaro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valentino Lazaro See More
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
February 23, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 12, 2021
Premier League Set Piece Takers
SOC
Premier League Set Piece Takers
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
August 31, 2020
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
July 24, 2020
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
July 17, 2020